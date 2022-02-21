Business Break
Local group sews placemats to donate to Meals on Wheels

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One placemat at a time, dozens of women’s hard work finally pays off on Saturday in Phenix City.

Each year the Gala Quilters Guild donates quilted good to different non-profit organizations. This year the group sewed a grand total of 350 placemat to be given to Meal on Wheels of Direct Services.

Meals on Wheels provides food to people in need throughout 16 counties in the region.

“Really it’s just a lot of us coming together who just love quilting, fabric and sewing,” President of the Alabama and Georgia Quilters Guild, Linda Walker, said. “We enjoy making quilts for ourselves, our family and friends, but we also like to share our talent and fabric with the community every year.”

Amy Bryant with Direct Services accepted the donation. She and other workers will get the placemats delivered to people who utilize the Meals on Wheels program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

