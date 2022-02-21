More guns confiscated at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta than any other airport in nation

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Trying to move a gun, especially if it loaded, through a TSA check point may seem like an unbelievable mistake, but it turns out it’s also a growing mistake. The TSA said last year a record nearly 6,000 firearms were discovered at TSA check points nationwide. That demolished the previous record by almost 1,500.

“About 86% of those firearms are loaded, and that presents a significant health, safety and security concern for us,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Get this, the TSA added more firearms where intercepted at TSA checkpoints inside Hartsfield-Jackson in 2021 than any other airport in the country -- 507 to be exact, up from 323 in 2019. Rounding out the top 5 are DALLAS, HOUSTON, PHOENIX AND NASHVILLE.

“We know that there were a lot of new gun owners,” said Mark Olivia of the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation said gun sales are up nationwide. In 2020 over 8.4 million people bought a gun for the first time.

The only way a firearm is allowed on a plane is safely and securely as checked luggage, not a carry on. Attempting to break that regulation will cost you.

“Know that if you do have a weapon and it’s detected in the checkpoint, it’s first going to take you a lot more time, for sure. Secondly, there might be local law enforcement action. And third, we will follow up with a civil penalty action, so it’s a very costly mistake to make,” Pekoske said.

That fine is nearly $14,000 and you’ll loose your TSA pre-check. All for something completely avoidable.

Copyright 2022 WGCL/CBS46. All rights reserved.