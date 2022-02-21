Opelika launches texting program for residents to get help with services

OPLEIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is offering a new service called Connect Opelika - a text and computer platform to get answers to questions about city services.

Text “Hello” to 855-955-5452, wait about five seconds for the citibot to read your question. Afterwards, you will receive information based on the question you asked.

If the question was not answered to your understanding, you can text the word “message” to the same number and a representative will call you back. Questions from “How can I get a permit?” to “I would like to report a pothole.” can be answered or you’ll be directed to the correct department.

“This just gives us a platform; it gives us two other ways for people to get on and learn about the city and get their information,” said Leigh Krehling, community relations officer. “And we can help build the site based on those questions they ask that aren’t getting answered. We can get that information on the website. So, it’s kind of they help us we help them.”

The city says it wants to help better serve the community by answering any questions or concerns they have.

