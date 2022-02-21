Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A body found in the Chattahoochee River Sunday ended the three week-long search for Marcus Jones. He was reported missing on Monday, January 31.

There a more questions than answers right now in this investigation. The body of Marcus Jones was found on the Phenix City side of the Chattahoochee River around 2 p.m. Sunday, about a mile from Rotary Park Marina.

“I wish I would have chased him,” Jenika Hall, Marcus’s neighbor said in tears.

38-year-old Marcus Jones of Phenix City was last seen by his neighbor, Jenika Hall. Hall said she and Jones were hanging out Thursday night into Friday morning when he got a phone call, then walked off from their duplex.

“It’s just upsetting because all I had to do was chase after him, but I had a little baby with me and it was cold,” Hall recalled. “I didn’t know what to do. It was so out of character for him. I just knew he was going to walk up there and turn around, but he never came back. He was everything to me...He was everything.”

The day before Jones went missing, his uncle, Chris Jones, said he talked with him on the phone, and he seemed completely normal.

Then that next day, Friday the day he went missing, Jones said family couldn’t get in touch with him, so he drove to Marcus’s duplex to check on him.

Fast forward to Monday, three days later, still no Marcus. That’s when Jones filed a missing persons report, later finding out that Hall had taken his truck to Kentucky that same weekend.

“When I went out of town with his truck, it’s because he kept telling me to go, but at first he kept bouncing back and forth,” Hall explained. “He was going to go with me then he said ‘just take the truck. Go with me.... then just take the truck.’ I didn’t know what to do, but we waited until the very last minute to bury my son.”

“You know if I’m your best friend, and I see you everyday and we talk everyday, then I’m going to be looking for you,” Chris Jones, Marcus’s uncle said. “To me, it just seems like she wasn’t looking for him. She would have known she was missing before we would have because she stays in a duplex right next door to him.”

Jones told us Hall’s story just does not add up. He said the key is finding out who Marcus was talking to on the phone that upset him before walking off..

“We have a pretty big family, and a lot of us are pretty close. Normally, he would talk to someone, even if it wasn’t me, if he had a problem or some type of issue going on. I guess this time, whatever was going on, he didn’t choose to talk to me about it.”

Marcus leaves behind two young boys. His body has been sent off to GBI for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

