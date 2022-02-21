Business Break
Rain today, Dry and much warmer Tuesday

Tyler’s forecast
Showers are moving in today. It turns much warmer tomorrow!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A warm front is moving up from the Gulf Coast today and bringing a batch of rain with it. We’ll have clouds and increasing rain today. The steadiest rain will be from mid morning through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the northern half of our area with mid to upper 60s possible closer to Americus and Cuthbert. Rain ends from southwest to northeast later tonight and skies clear overnight. We’ll wake up to the 50s Tuesday. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast Tuesday and with a southeast breeze, it should be much warmer with highs near 80. It will feel like spring through Thursday and maybe part of Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with lows near 60. A few showers are possible Wednesday but most of the rain stays to our northwest. Our next best chance of rain comes Friday with some storms even possible ahead of a cold front. This will lead to a chilly end to February and start to March.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

