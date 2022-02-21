Trial for murder of Branden Denson continues to have delays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been four years since aspiring rapper, 32-year-old Branden Denson, was gunned down outside of Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the case: Tommie Mullins, Dover Coppins, Tyree Smith, Eric Spencer, and Jonathan Swift.

On Feb. 21, News Leader 9 learned that the case has, yet again, been passed onto a later date.

Columbus police say Denson was shot from behind several times - and at least three of the suspects stole a large bag out of Denson’s car, containing 16 pounds of marijuana.

