Trial for murder of Branden Denson continues to have delays

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been four years since aspiring rapper, 32-year-old Branden Denson, was gunned down outside of Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the case: Tommie Mullins, Dover Coppins, Tyree Smith, Eric Spencer, and Jonathan Swift.

On Feb. 21, News Leader 9 learned that the case has, yet again, been passed onto a later date.

Columbus police say Denson was shot from behind several times - and at least three of the suspects stole a large bag out of Denson’s car, containing 16 pounds of marijuana.

