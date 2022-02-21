Work to begin on restriping I-85 South in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Work will begin Tuesday through Friday on restriping on I-85 S in Troup County.

One lane will be closed this week from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the southbound side of I-85. The closing of lane on I-85 S will be between the exits of Whitesville Road and Kia Boulevard. A barrier will be set up beforehand and then the striping will begin.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.

