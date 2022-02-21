Business Break
Work to begin on restriping I-85 South in Troup Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Work will begin Tuesday through Friday on restriping on I-85 S in Troup County.

One lane will be closed this week from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the southbound side of I-85. The closing of lane on I-85 S will be between the exits of Whitesville Road and Kia Boulevard. A barrier will be set up beforehand and then the striping will begin.  

Drivers are advised to expect delays and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. 

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

