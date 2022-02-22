City of Columbus holds celebration of life for late police officer on his birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family, friends and elected officials gathered to honor the late Sergeant Sherman Peebles on February 22.

Peebles worked over 20 years for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office before passing away last year due to complications from COVID-19.

The celebration of life and his birthday was held at the Government Center - where the City of Columbus presented his wife with a proclamation.

“He was a devoted father and also mentor and volunteer in the city,” said Toiya Tucker with District 4 in Columbus City Council. “He loved Columbus, Georgia and he loved working and volunteering and actually just doing things for our city and our community.”

His wife Shivanda Watson Peebles says she’s grateful for the support and she hopes to keep this day joyous.

The event was closed by a prayer.

