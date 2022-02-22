Business Break
City of Opelika holds special meeting to discuss rental properties

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special called meeting on Monday discussed a hot topic related to rental properties in Opelika.

The way rental property is managed in Opelika is changing and a lot of people are not happy about it. The City of Opelika now requires all rental property to be registered and subject to inspections.

“The purpose of the meeting was to consider an ordinance to amend the newly adopted residential rental and inspection ordinance of the City of Opelika,” said City Attorney, Guy Gunter, III.

There were two issues at stake.

First, property owners no longer have to sign a statement saying they are aware of the specifics of the property code for Opelika. The second issue added additional protection for landlords and property owners.

“Before, the city would conduct an inspection that has to have consent of landlord or tenant not having that the city consent would issue order for an inspection and the landlord or owner of property would have the right to challenge that order before inspection occurs,” Gunter, III explained. ”

Opelika Chief Building Inspector Jeff Kappelman said the inspections are designed to check for basic safety concerns.

“The bases for this is to ensure people have a nice, safe place to live and that’s the main thing were trying to accomplish,” he said.

“We check smoke detectors, electrical panels to make sure there’s no wires sticking out, make sure the heat works in the unit, and that to ensure that the unit stays dry,”Kappelman added.

Rental property owners must register by paying a $5 registration fee per unit per year. Plus, there’s a $50 fee for an initial inspection and $25 for each additional re-inspection.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

