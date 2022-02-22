Columbus Police Department to host hiring event Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Public Safety Center located at 510 10th Street.

Candidates interested in applying for police officer and police cadet positions are encouraged to attend. Candidates interested in applying should expect to stay longer to complete the following hiring process steps:

Application submission

Initial interview

Written test,

Physical fitness test

If you are 18-20 years old, you are able to apply to be a police cadet. Click here for more information. This is a full-time, paid position that matures into a police officer position when a cadet turns 21.

If you are at least 21 or older, please visit the police officer website to learn more about the specific requirements for this position.

Attendees are also asked to bring the following items/documents to ensure a smooth and efficient hiring event:

Valid Driver’s License.

Cell Phone. Your cell phone will be used to validate your online application.

Suitable clothing for the physical fitness test.

Please bring a valid debit card or credit card. The written test requires the payment of a $25 fee. Cash will not be accepted.

Bring your mask. Masks must be worn inside the building at all times.

For more information on the hiring event, click HERE.

