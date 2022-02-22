Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is about to get a tad bit sweeter - Crumbl Cookies will make sure of it!

The gourmet cookie business began construction in its new location this week - right off of Bradley Park Drive.

According to Crumbl Cookie Columbus owners, Rob and Chase Murphy, the business plans for an April opening. However, that date is not set in stone due to supply chain issues.

“Crumbl Cookies is a fantastic company started by two cousins in 2017 and is now the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation. My son and I are excited to be a part of this incredible organization that not only bakes amazing cookies but strives to engage our customers with happiness and build friendships in the community,” said Rob Murphy. “As we get closer to the end of construction, we look forward to inviting the community over to gather with us as we bring family and friends together over the world’s best box of cookies.”

What makes Crumbl Cookies unique is that there’s never one cookie the same - meaning each week, the menu rotates to give customers 4-5 different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy.

The new business will be located at 1635 Whittlesey Rd, Suite 450A in Columbus.

For more information on Crumbl Cookies or to apply for a job, click HERE.

