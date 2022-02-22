Business Break
Advertisement

Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner Michelle (Source: SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY’S SHERIFF’S OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A dog is back with its owner after being lost for 12 years.

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video on its Facebook page of Zoey being returned to her owner Michelle.

Michelle, who only provided her first name, said she got Zoey and her sister from an animal shelter and the dogs were 6 years old at the time.

Zoey was found Feb. 10, after an animal services officer received a call about a stray dog that was dropped off on a rural property looking old and unwell.

She was scanned for a tracking chip and that’s when the sheriff’s office discovered that Zoey had been missing since 2010.

Since Zoey had been missing for a long time, county officials say the microchip company listed her as deceased in 2015.

Animal services, however, were able to connect with Michelle over the phone, since the number found on the chip remained the same.

