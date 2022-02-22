Harris Co. School District appoints new high school principal

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Board of Education has appointed a new principal for Harris County High School.

Beginning March 1, Lindie Snyder will officially be the HCHS principal. She will be moving from Creekside Intermediate School where she has served as principal since June 2018. Creekside educates the county’s fifth and sixth graders.

“Just three short years after graduating college, I was teaching at Harris County Carver Middle School, and later served as assistant principal and athletic director. As a Harris County High School graduate, over the years, I have always felt a sense of pride teaching and mentoring our students,” Snyder stated. “For the past four years, I have had the opportunity to serve as principal of Creekside School. And, now as I return to my alma mater, is it my distinct privilege to serve the students of Harris County in this new role.”

She is one of three current HCSD principals that are Harris County High School graduates. The appointment also is history-making as Snyder becomes the first female principal of Harris County High School.

Snyder attended Troy University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Science in Education, and Education Specialist degrees. She resides in Harris County with her husband and their four children.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.