Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.(Source: KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

The Utah National Guard says two helicopters were involved in the accident Tuesday morning near the Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt.

Both helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse
Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Defense in Floyd’s killing: Police training was inadequate
Senator Warnock visits Columbus to push new mental health package
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. The Biden...
Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost
Neighbors demand 8-year-old's massive treehouse be taken down