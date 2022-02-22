Historic bridge returns to LaGrange after 57 years

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A historic covered bridge built by George King, son of bridge builder and former slave Horace King, is coming home to LaGrange.

The bridge has been at Callaway Gardens for the past 57 years.

“In 1963, this bridge used to sit over the Wehadkee Creek in Troup County. When the dam was gonna be built this bridge would’ve been under water and so Callaway Gardens went to Troup County Commission and said we’d like to have a portion of this bridge and move it to Callaway Gardens,” said Kathy Tilley, President of Visit LaGrange. “Fast forward to 2020 when ‘The Thread’ was going to go by the cemetery right by Horace King’s grave - they were going to build a bridge - and we said, ‘Wow, isn’t this the perfect place for a King Bridge to be?’ So we contacted the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation and they graciously, graciously said that it was the perfect place and it was time for it to come back to Troup County. Without their partnership and without their generosity this would not be possible.”

The bridge was returned to LaGrange on Feb. 22 to be installed near the grave site of Horace King - and will be included in a planned project of a number of trails throughout LaGrange called ‘The Thread’.

The historic bridge’s homecoming is a welcomed sight for the city and is a proud highlight of the rich history of LaGrange.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.