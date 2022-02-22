Business Break
Major developments set to come to Opelika

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is growing and with new residents comes more construction. A new development on Pepperell Parkway will bring new apartments, shops and restaurants to the city.

Plans for ‘The Ballfields’ started in 2019. After redesigning the layout multiple times the city of Opelika finally came to an official plan.

The will be 200 apartments, 30 townhomes along with new food franchises and retail stores.

According to planning director, Matt Mosley, the city’s population has increased by 6,000 people with the past ten years. “A lot of that is because we think it’s a good place to live, because there are good jobs, because we have a good school system. So, we feel like we’re a great place to be.” says Mosely.

“Were always happy to have new business come into the area. We are hoping some new restaurants will be there. We all like to eat so naturally were happy that’s going to happen. I think it will stir up new interest in the area so people will come to see what’s going on.” says Eddy Woodham, the owner of Opelika Sewing Center

Mosely adds they want to make sure the city has everything it needs, now and in the future.

Construction on theses new developments are expected to take about a year to fully complete.

