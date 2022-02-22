Man wanted in Lee Co. killing caught in Texas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted in connection to a Lee County killing was caught in Texas, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Natonya Chappell, 41 was wanted in connection to the death of Tana Mullis.

Chappell was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Texarkana.

The GBI said he is being held on a murder charge and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Chappell was on the run since mid-January and at the time, was last seen in Terrell County.

