Much warmer, drier and sunnier today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The system that gave us the rain Monday is now well to our north. It will be dry today as skies become mostly sunny by lunch. It will be dry, breezy and much warmer as we max out in the upper 70s to near 80 today. Clouds gradually roll in later tonight. A bit breezy ad very mild with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. More clouds than sun Wednesday with some showers around, especially north of Columbus as the front from Monday slips a little farther south again. Rain coverage will be around 20 to 30% on average, higher north and west of Columbus with some thunder possible. Little to no rain expected south and east of Columbus. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s north and mid 70s to low 80s south. Thursday looks even warmer under a mix of sun and clouds but it should be dry. Highs will be in the low to even mid 80s in the normally warmer spots. A cold front slides through Friday morning. Moisture looks fairly limited but we have the chance of some showers and a few storms. Highs in the 70s. Cooler over the weekend with highs in the 60s. More showers are possible Sunday ahead of a stronger cold front which promises a very chilly end to February and start to March so don’t be fooled by this week’s warmer temperatures.

