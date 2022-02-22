Business Break
Neighbors demand 8-year-old’s massive treehouse be taken down

Homeowners are being told to take down the treehouse they just built because neighbors say it's too big. (Source: WGME/Portsmouth Board of Adjustment/CNN)
By Brad Rogers
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGME) - A backyard treehouse in New Hampshire is causing a battle between neighbors because of its large size.

The parents of an 8-year-old boy are being asked to take down the treehouse they just built for him. Neighbors were apparently fine with the treehouse at first – until they saw its size.

The treehouse is 25 feet long and 8 feet tall with a 168 square foot platform.

Local government is now involved to settle the debate.

Jill Maloney, the woman who owns the treehouse, said she never set out to anger the neighbors or make enemies. She told the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment this week that all she wanted was to build a treehouse for her son.

Mark Moses, a neighbor, has taken issue with the structure.

“Its size is imposing and dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house,” Moses said.

John Raczek, who built the Maloney’s treehouse, said he has never run into an issue before with setbacks for a treehouse.

Raczek said typically you would not need a building permit for a treehouse because they are not regulated. But members of the Board of Adjustment said the Maloney’s structure is more of an accessory deck than a treehouse, and because of that, it requires a 5- to 8-foot setback from the fence.

Thus, the Board of Adjustment ruled against the Maloneys.

“My objection to this has to do with the fact that it is so intrusive on the other property,” Phyllis Eldridge of the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment said.

The Maloneys now plan to move the treehouse further away from the fence line.

Copyright 2022 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

