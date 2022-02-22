Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police chief thanks community in open letter

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s top cop has released an open letter to the city.

Chief Shane Healey is addressing how a campaign started in October of 2021 has changed the city for the better.

The Together-Opelika campaign is focused on building trust and stronger relationships with the community and it seems to be working.

In the letter, the chief mentions how the past couple of weeks have been tough.

From an officer hit by a car, two murders, a bank robbery, and an assault on an older woman, Chief Healey says people of the city stood up and spoke up on these incidents.

The chief says they wouldn’t have been able to bring justice to victims without the community’s help and hopes this campaign and letter empowers those to afraid to speak up might now come forward.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
Police, family searching for Phenix City man missing for weeks
A man is recovering after being shot Friday evening in Columbus.
Man shot on Teresa St. in Columbus
According to jail records, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski was arrested Wednesday.
Columbus real estate agent arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

City of Opelika holds special meeting to discuss rental properties
City of Opelika holds special meeting to discuss rental properties
City of Opelika holds special meeting to discuss rental properties
City of Opelika holds special meeting to discuss rental properties
Lee Co. traffic courts part of state pilot program
Lee Co. traffic courts part of state pilot program
Opelika launches texting program for residents to get help with services
Opelika launches texting program for residents to get help with services