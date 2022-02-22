Senator Warnock visits Columbus to push new mental health package

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator Raphael Warnock visited Columbus to unveil his New Mental Health Resource Package.

The initiative will put more funding toward hiring and maintaining mental health professionals in schools.

On February 22, Warnock toured Dorothy Heights Elementary School to break down the importance of mental health among students and their peers.

He met with students, staff and mental health professionals.

Below is Senator Warnock’s full interview:

