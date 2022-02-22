Business Break
Special guest visits retirement community in honor of Black History Month

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Black History Month, Chad Ohing, a speaker from the Tuskegee Airmen Museum paid Covenant Woods a visit today.

The purpose of today’s visit was to highlight the accomplishments of these brave men and what they truly mean to this country.

“The biggest goal I have is to have everybody to find a way to connect to the legacy themselves and find a way to preserve it for them and the next generation.” says Ohing.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primary African American military fighter and bomber pilots and airmen who fought in World War II (WWII).

The famous ‘Tuskegee Airmen’ of the 332nd Fight Group became part of the 15th Air Force, escorting American bombers as they flew over Italy. As escorts, flying P-47′s and later P-51′s, they were responsible for protecting larger bombers from German fighter plans.

Sharpe Field, formally known as the Tuskegee Army Airfield, played a vital role for training many of the African American airmen during WWII.

