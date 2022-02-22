Unseasonably Warm Through Thursday; Rain Coverage Stays Low

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet and chilly day on Monday, things changed in a big way for Tuesday with highs back in the 70s and 80s and some fair weather clouds. Wednesday, we will look for highs again in the 70s and 80s (with warmer temperatures down to the south), and rain coverage of around 20-30% expected along and north of Highway 80. Keep that umbrella with you just in case if you’re in the northern half of our coverage area, but the southern counties should stay dry and warm. The warm temperatures hang around for Thursday with low to mid 80s in many spots and only a slight chance of showers. Friday, we will see a bit of a transition of sorts with a 20-30% rain coverage and temperatures cooling down into the low to mid 70s. For the weekend, Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s, but Sunday may feature some rain with a 40-60% coverage of scattered showers and highs dropping back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will have similar temperatures under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be at their coldest early Monday and early Tuesday mornings with mostly 30s in the forecast. We’ll warm up a big heading into the rest of next week.

