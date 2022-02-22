Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Through Thursday; Rain Coverage Stays Low

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a wet and chilly day on Monday, things changed in a big way for Tuesday with highs back in the 70s and 80s and some fair weather clouds. Wednesday, we will look for highs again in the 70s and 80s (with warmer temperatures down to the south), and rain coverage of around 20-30% expected along and north of Highway 80. Keep that umbrella with you just in case if you’re in the northern half of our coverage area, but the southern counties should stay dry and warm. The warm temperatures hang around for Thursday with low to mid 80s in many spots and only a slight chance of showers. Friday, we will see a bit of a transition of sorts with a 20-30% rain coverage and temperatures cooling down into the low to mid 70s. For the weekend, Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s, but Sunday may feature some rain with a 40-60% coverage of scattered showers and highs dropping back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will have similar temperatures under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be at their coldest early Monday and early Tuesday mornings with mostly 30s in the forecast. We’ll warm up a big heading into the rest of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

It will be dry today as skies become mostly sunny by lunch. It will be dry, breezy and much...
Much warmer, drier and sunnier today
Turning mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and breezy today.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Heating Up This Week; Highs in the 80s Through Thursday
Showers are moving into the region today with highs near 60 in most spots.
Rain today, Dry and much warmer Tuesday