WTVM Editorial 02/22/22: See Something, Say Something

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you see something, say something – that was a popular way to encourage Americans to report possible terrorism after 911.

For local crimes, police also need us to share what we know so they can solve the most difficult cases.

That’s what a brave local mother needs someone to do right now: share what they may know about her son’s killing.

This is Alicia Nesbitt, the mother of Damien Cody Nesbitt, shot and killed a year ago on 5th Avenue in Columbus.

She told News Leader 9 that someone walked up to Cody’s car in January 2021, shot him dead, and then stole his car but not before callously pushing him out of it.

Cody was the first homicide of 2021.

62 other people were murdered in 2021.

Even though police believe they’ve solved 34 of those cases, Cody’s case remains unsolved.

Someone knows something.

Cody’s mom needs closure which will be difficult even if a suspect is arrested in her son’s murder.

But she - and many other crime victims’ families who are hurting, cannot get any peace until they can get justice, and that could depend on you.

The Columbus Police do get anonymous tips, but they need more.

If you have anything to report, you can call this tipline, 706-653-3188 and you don’t have to give your name.

Cody’s life was cut short by the most vicious act one human being can do to another.

But if just one person who knows something about the case speaks up, even if it’s about the smallest thing, it could be the difference between solving Cody’s case or never knowing who was responsible.

Police can’t do it alone. So, if you see something, or know something, please say something. It’s the morally right thing to do.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.