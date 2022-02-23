2-week resurfacing project underway on E. University Drive in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-week road project is underway on East University Drive in Auburn.

Crews are resurfacing the road between Old Mill Road and South College Street through March 11.

The road will be accessible to traffic while crews complete the work, but drivers could expect delays.

City officials say traffic control measures are in place to help motorists navigate around the work.

