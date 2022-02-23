Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2-week resurfacing project underway on E. University Drive in Auburn

Crews are resurfacing the road between Old Mill Road and South College Street through March 11.
Crews are resurfacing the road between Old Mill Road and South College Street through March 11.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-week road project is underway on East University Drive in Auburn.

Crews are resurfacing the road between Old Mill Road and South College Street through March 11.

The road will be accessible to traffic while crews complete the work, but drivers could expect delays.

City officials say traffic control measures are in place to help motorists navigate around the work.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring

Latest News

Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges
Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges
Michael Edward Moyer, Brandi Michelle Cole, and Samantha Kaylee Greer are facing charges in...
3 from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021