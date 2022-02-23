Business Break
$422 million award to water and sewer improvements in Georgia

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded $422 million to more than 100 water and sewer projects concentrated in rural Georgia on Feb. 22.

This money call comes from the federal COVID-19 relief funds. It’s the second major round of funds that Kemp have handed out.

The biggest project is $49 million awarded to Albany State University and the State Environmental Protection Division. This is to reduce reliance on the surface waters of the Flint River and the Floridian aquifer by using deeper underground water supplies during droughts.

Gordon Rogers have been the flint riverkeeper for over a decade. With their main focus being quantity and quality of water, he says this money for new infrastructure is a game changer.

“This new project is about source switching which is literally during a drought being able to get an agricultural producer and alternate source of water.”

Roger says since droughts are bound to happen, this project is extremely important.

