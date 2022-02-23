Business Break
Another Warm Day Thursday; Cooler & More Unsettled Friday into Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected today, we had to deal with a few showers in our northern counties, but most of us stayed dry and warm. Look for another really warm day on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s in spots and very little in the way of any rain chance. Patchy dense fog will be an issue early in the morning, however, so be sure to take that into account for the commute to school or work. Friday will feature a cold front pushing in, but it will run out of steam and most showers will dissipate as it heads in this direction. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday, but look for highs in the 60s for the weekend with another chance of rain heading into Sunday. This will usher in below average temperatures for early next week, but they won’t stick around for long. Highs will generally be in the lower 60s on Monday with upper 60s and lower 70s by Wednesday and mid 70s by Friday. Lows will be coldest early Monday and early Tuesday with upper 30s and lower 40s. As of now, next week looks dry - we’ll keep an eye on it for you!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

