Auburn University holds annual Tiger Giving Day raising funds for student projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is hosting “Tiger Giving Day” on Wednesday. The annual event is a 24-hour crowdfunding initiative that raises money for 50 student projects that need private support to complete.

The projects range from launching a robot into space to one using drones to teach STEM to students in the Black Belt Region.

One of the most anticipated projects in this year’s event is the School of Aviation’s restoration of a classic airplane. Auburn Aviation plans to refurbish the aircraft to join the rest of the fleet and serve as an ambassador for the program.

“Several years ago, a 1945 Ercoupe was donated to Auburn Aviation, and we want to transform this ‘Model T of the Skies’ into the ‘Spirit’ of Auburn Aviation,” said Daphne Walker, Aviation engagement coordinator. “Support on Tiger Giving Day will help us get this aircraft back in the skies.”

Another new initiative this year is to mitigate the costs of emergency pet care.

“For many of us, our pets are family,” said Abbi Gardner, College of Veterinary Medicine communications specialist and a project coordinator for the pet care emergency fund initiative. “Support for our Tiger Giving Day project will help alleviate some of the financial stress that pet owners experience when their pets are in an emergency. When your pet is in critical condition, the last thing you want to do is decide whether you are able to afford the life-saving care that they need or not.”

Since 2015, Tiger Giving Day donors have funded hundreds of projects for the university, benefiting its students, faculty, and nearby communities. Donors can give to as many projects as they choose before 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 23 through TigerGiving.org and see the impact of their gifts through real-time updates.

The official hashtag for the event is #TigerGivingDay.

