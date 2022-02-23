City of Columbus sued after T-Mobile tower request denied

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Municipal Communications III, LLC, is suing the city of Columbus along with its mayor and council members for denying an application for a T-Mobile cell tower.

The Atlanta-based company acquires property rights and builds towers and support structures for FCC-licensed wireless carriers.

According to court documents, T-Mobile identified a significant gap in coverage in the areas along Interstate 185 near Edgewood Road. The plaintiff says it was determined that a new antenna facility was needed to remedy that coverage gap.

In July 2021, Municipal Communications III applied to Columbus for the zoning approvals required to place a 150-foot concealed support structure and antennas on a property east of Interstate 185 and south of Edgewood Road.

Currently, T-Mobile has 37 operating antenna facilities in Columbus. After looking at existing structures or towers within a one-mile radius where it might collate its new antenna facility, engineers found that none of them would support T-Mobile’s antennas to remedy the existing coverage gap and interact properly with adjacent antenna facilities.

Court documents say all properties in the search ring are zoned and used for single-family-residential purposes except three: Columbus Country Club, Clubview Elementary School, and Richards Middle School.

None of the owners of those properties were willing to allow an antenna facility and support structure on its property, the documents revealed.

After finding no suitable properties in the initial search ring, T-Mobile found a 3.16-acre property located at 3202 Edgewood Road, owned by Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club Holdings Co. Inc.

Municipal Communications III previously acquired rights from the property owner to place a tower and antenna facility on the property.

The rezoning application came before city council for a first reading on December 14.

Several people spoke in opposition of the application:

A resident of nearby Mary Ann Drive suggested the tower be erected one street over from the proposed property where it is already zoned for commercial.

A resident of nearby Sue Mack Drive explained the negative effects this tower could potentially have on the property values of the surrounding area.

Another Sue Mack Drive resident explained how the tower would affect the community and neighborhood life that many of the homeowners bought into when they purchased their homes.

A Cromwell Drive resident said that he has never experienced any issues with his cellphone service.

A Hilton Woods Drive resident suggested the tower be erected on Macon Road in its non-residential areas.

A representative of the Shriners Club explained that it was never written in their bylaws that they could do this with the property.

A resident presented a petition of more than 120 signatures of people against erecting a cellphone tower in the area.

A second reading was held on January 11. Municipal’s application was declined by city council.

“When Columbus’s attorney reached the Rezoning Application’s place on the agenda, he began to introduce it, but before he could even state the application number or the property address, the District 5 Council Member interrupted him with a motion to deny. The District 10 Council Member seconded the motion, the Mayor called the vote, and the motion to deny was approved. When Columbus’s attorney reached the Special Exception Use Application’s place on the agenda, he did not introduce it for action by the Council. Instead he said the Special Exception Use Application “has been mooted” by the denial of the Rezoning Application.”

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff argues that the concerns were unsupported by any evidence or analysis and amounted to nothing more than a restatement of opponents’ generalized aesthetic opposition.

Municipal alleges that the city of Columbus has granted applications to place and construct personal wireless service facilities to similarly situated applicants while denying Municipal’s request.

The company is seeking the federal court to grant injunctive relief, requiring the city to approve the applications and allow the placement and construction of the proposed monopine tower and antenna facilities at the property of Edgewood Road.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.