Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.((Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jim Carns, R-HD 48 and Sen. Dan Roberts, R-SD 15, allows families who received the child tax credit to save money on their taxes this year. The amount will be based on the number of children in the household.

“If you have two children, this is probably right around $200 that they will not pay,” explained Sen. Dan Roberts, sponsor of SB152, the Senate version. “They’ll get a tax credit on it and save them $200 in taxes.”

Specifically, the bill allows individual taxpayers to calculate their federal income tax deduction without consideration of certain items allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act.

If you have already filed your taxes, legislators say you’ll need to make an amendment to what you’ve filed.

The governor’s office said the bill is projected to save Alabamians tens of millions of dollars.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring

Latest News

Major Skip Henderson full interview
Major Skip Henderson full interview
Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson holds first State of the City address
INTERVIEW: Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson seeking second term in office
Fentanyl test strips are handed out to people anonymously, in hopes they'll test the drugs...
New bill could legalize fentanyl test strips in Alabama
The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the...
House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit