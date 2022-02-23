Harris Co. School District releases weekly COVID-19 update

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its weekly COVID report for the week of Feb. 15-21.

According to school officials, there has been no new active cases among students or teachers.

The district continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to ensure proper protocols and safety measures are continuously up to date and carried out.

A person that has encountered a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms however there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms, according to the CDC.

