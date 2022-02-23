LaGrange man arrested on nine counts of child molestation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Following a LaGrange Police Department investigation, a man has been arrested on nine counts of child molestation.

Cary Freeman, 50, was arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail.

On Monday at 11:55 a.m., LaGrange police were dispatched to an undisclosed location in reference to sexual allegations.

Officers determined an incident had occurred between Freeman and a juvenile victim.

Freeman was detained on the scene and later arrested. Further questioning ultimately led to the additional counts of child molestation.

