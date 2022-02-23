Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man has been found guilty on multiple sex charges.

72-year-old Hugh Martin Brown was convicted by a Lee Co. jury on the following charges:

First degree rape

First degree sex abuse

First degree sodomy

Two counts of domestic violence

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Brown had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl with severe intellectual impairment. Despite cognitive disabilities and a significant speech impairment, the victim was able to testify to the jury through a speech pathologist and using anatomically correct dolls.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

