Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges(Source: Lee Co. District Attorney's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man has been found guilty on multiple sex charges.

72-year-old Hugh Martin Brown was convicted by a Lee Co. jury on the following charges:

  • First degree rape
  • First degree sex abuse
  • First degree sodomy
  • Two counts of domestic violence

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Brown had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl with severe intellectual impairment. Despite cognitive disabilities and a significant speech impairment, the victim was able to testify to the jury through a speech pathologist and using anatomically correct dolls.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

