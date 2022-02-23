More electric vehicle charging stations is the future for Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has a goal to get more electric vehicle charger to the state.

According to the ADECA, the plan is to direct future state and federal funds to build them.

They want to install chargers near businesses so the public can conveniently shop while waiting for their vehicle to full charge.

Last year, the state of Alabama spend grants totaling $4 million on expanding the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

