Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More electric vehicle charging stations is the future for Alabama

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has a goal to get more electric vehicle charger to the state.

According to the ADECA, the plan is to direct future state and federal funds to build them.

They want to install chargers near businesses so the public can conveniently shop while waiting for their vehicle to full charge.

Last year, the state of Alabama spend grants totaling $4 million on expanding the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
1 man dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
Marcus Jones
Body found in Chattahoochee River identified as missing Phenix City man
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

Heavy police presence on Urban Avenue and Norton Street
In honor of Black History Month, Chad Ohing, a speaker from the Tuskegee Airmen Museum paid...
Special guest visits retirement community in honor of Black History Month
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring
Bridge House designer Horace King
Historic bridge returns to LaGrange after 57 years