Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New hearing set for man accused of killing two in Auburn

According to police, Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive...
According to police, Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new status hearing is scheduled for the man accused of killing two people in Auburn.

According to police, Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020.

Wang along with his attorneys appeared before the Circuit Court of Lee County on January 31.

During that hearing, the state informed the court that there are two other capital cases set to be tried before this matter.

The next status hearing is scheduled for May 25 at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring

Latest News

DRUNK DRIVING
LEGAL BREAK - DRUNK DRIVER
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
PART ONE: Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson exclusive
PART ONE: Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson exclusive