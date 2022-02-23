Opelika City Council calls special meeting to discuss new rental ordinance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On Monday, Feb. 21, the Opelika City Council called a special meeting to discuss the way the city’s rental property is managed. Opelika will now require rental property owners to pay to register their property, as well as, pay for property inspections.

Mayor, Gary Fuller, says the new ordinance change is in no way designed to try and confiscate property in order to build more houses. It is to ensure rental properties are livable for residents.

“We ask every single landlord, would you stay in that place? Or that place? Or that place? The answer is sometimes no. Can you see the ground through the floor? That’s not allowed. Is the roof leaking? Is there exposed electrical wiring? These are just basic safety features.”, Fuller explains.

Fuller also adds he wants to make sure the city’s residents that rent homes have a safe living environment as well.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.