Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show

Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old Brucetravius Frazier of Auburn.(Source: Investigation Discovery)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika murder case is being featured on an Investigation Discovery show.

Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old Brucetravius Frazier of Auburn.  On July 23, 2018, Frazier was shot on W.E. Morton Avenue in Opelika. Frazier died of his injuries two days later.

The ‘Fled on Foot’ episode tells the story of how the woman who was riding in the car with Frazier reacted when she realized he was shot.

Gregory J. Todd, then 18 years old, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case. The episode also shows the methods Opelika police used to track down Todd.

Watch the trailer here:

This episode will air at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.

