OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Citizens Police Academy is now accepting applications for the spring 2022 class.

The 8-week class is set to begin on Thursday, March 31 and will be every Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. Each week, citizens will learn about various aspects of the police department - including patrol, traffic, investigations, SWAT, and K-9.

During week 7, citizens will have the chance to experience real-life situations using our virtual reality training simulator, Apex Officer.

There is no cost to attend the course, and upon completion, a graduation event is held.

“The Citizens Police Academy allows the community to step into the role of Police Officer in the City of Opelika,” says Chief Shane Healey. “You gain insight into the duties of an officer and are able to have conversations that you may not have been able to have otherwise. The relationships that are built over the eight weeks can be immeasurable.”

Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

Citizens can learn more and apply online HERE. The deadline for applications is Monday, March 21.

