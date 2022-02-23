Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class

Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class
Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Citizens Police Academy is now accepting applications for the spring 2022 class.

The 8-week class is set to begin on Thursday, March 31 and will be every Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. Each week, citizens will learn about various aspects of the police department - including patrol, traffic, investigations, SWAT, and K-9.

During week 7, citizens will have the chance to experience real-life situations using our virtual reality training simulator, Apex Officer.

There is no cost to attend the course, and upon completion, a graduation event is held.

“The Citizens Police Academy allows the community to step into the role of Police Officer in the City of Opelika,” says Chief Shane Healey. “You gain insight into the duties of an officer and are able to have conversations that you may not have been able to have otherwise. The relationships that are built over the eight weeks can be immeasurable.”

Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class
Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

Citizens can learn more and apply online HERE. The deadline for applications is Monday, March 21.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
DRUNK DRIVING
LEGAL BREAK - DRUNK DRIVER
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
According to police, Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive...
New hearing set for man accused of killing two in Auburn