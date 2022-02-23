PART ONE: Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson exclusive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The race for Columbus mayor is underway, with only two candidates right now. Current Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is facing John Anker in the upcoming mayoral election.

In a two-part series, we’re highlighting both men. Today, we bring focus to Mayor Skip Henderson.

Crime, economic development and poverty are the three main platforms Henderson is standing on right now. According to him, he hasn’t had it easy during his first term as mayor, mostly due to the pandemic. However he does have a strategic plan in place to target and execute each of those key areas.

Born and raised in Columbus, Henderson comes from a military family. His background includes real estate and banking. He also held a city council seat since 1997 until running for mayor in 2019.

When Henderson was elected mayor, his campaign stood on public safety, workforce development and eliminating blight in neighborhoods.

“There would be a house that had been dilapidated and just left in ruins” he said, “well, those are crime magnets.”

Henderson’s office spent $2.25 million eliminating blight so far in his term.

As far as workforce, he explained his office has worked with organizations to provide training and education for people to successfully get jobs.

Just last year, the Fountain City experienced 71 homicides, a number that people in the community are highly concerned about. This, compared to 44 homicides in 2020 and 41 in 2019.

“We do need more officers, but we understand having an officer at every corner isn’t going to stop some of these because it happens behind closed doors.” Henderson explained.

He said his number one focus right now is crime. He said it’s a complex issue, but combatting crime comes down to two different areas, recruitment and retention and enforcement and prevention.

Henderson told us since he’s been in office, Columbus police has gotten a 10% pay increase. He said right now, he’s working with city council on a new pay plan that should help in recruiting more officers.

As it relates to enforcement and prevention, Henderson said, “We’re using technology. Council just invested $8 million into cameras that are going to help us solve these things quicker. That’s part of the prevention piece. If we can solve them quicker, get them off the streets, then we might send a message to the other folks that this isn’t going to continue to be handled that way.”

He plans to continue to work on affordable housing, as well as economic development, with projects continually rolling out throughout the city.

“Coming in, I knew it was going to take somebody with experience that had the knowledge and connections and knew who to access for certain resources, but I didn’t have any idea we’d face some of the challenges we did during my first term,” Henderson said. “Obviously the pandemic, but we also had social unrest in the summer of 2020. Despite dealing with all of those, we still managed to make some major accomplishments.”

Election day is May 24th.

FULL INTERVIEW:

