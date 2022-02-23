Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth holds weekly audience with PM on phone

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday despite having contracted COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Elizabeth, 95, had canceled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, COVID-19 diagnosis and recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public, but being well enough to speak to Johnson was taken as an encouraging sign.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. (Source: CNN)

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring

Latest News

City of Opelika holds special meeting to discuss rental properties
Opelika City Council calls special meeting to discuss new rental ordinance
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
US drops name of Trump’s ‘China Initiative’ after criticism
A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the...
Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial