Resolution passed in relocation of jury selection

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council has approved the resolution to move jury selection from the Columbus Ice Rink and Civic Center to the old health department building on Comer Avenue.

Now that the resolution has passed, Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Gil McBride says the change could happen as early as March 1.

He explains they’ve been using the Civic Center and ice rink for jury selection because those are big enough spaces to safely accommodate people and allow some measure of distancing.

McBride says they plan to use part of their American Rescue Plan Funds for the additional space.

The city received nearly $2 million from the governor’s office to address the soaring court backlog.

