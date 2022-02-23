Showers for some today as we keep the spring-like warmth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast on this Wednesday. A weakening cold front will approach and be close enough to give us showers in spots today. We’ll have about a 30 to 40% coverage of rain near and north of Highway 80 today with highs in the low to mid 70s. South of that line, little to no rain is expected and highs will top out in the upper 70s to even mid 80s. A couple isolated showers are possible tonight with lows near 60. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and a pretty dry, albeit warm and muggy, day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s in most spots, a couple mid 80s are possible in the normally warmer spots. That same cold front that’s been meandering this week slides through Friday with very little steam left. It could stir up isolated showers. Forecast highs are in the upper 60s to mid 70s. A gradual cool down is expected for the weekend as we stay in and out of the clouds. We may approach 70 in spots Saturday afternoon, but for the most part, highs will be in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s. Our best chance for scattered showers looks to arrive Sunday. Most of the rain should push out Monday. It doesn’t look as cold as previously thought but it will still be a fairly chilly end to February and start to March with highs in the 50s and low 60s with lows in the 30s to near 40. Most of us should stay above freezing as of now.

