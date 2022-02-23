Business Break
Study finds people who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for heart problems

Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical...
Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical attention.(Science Photo Library via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST
(Gray News) - A new study shows that people who had COVID-19 face a higher risk of long-term heart problems after recovering from the virus.

The study was published Feb. 7 in the Nature Medicine journal.

Researchers looked at more than 153,000 U.S. veterans who had COVID-19. Their health was compared to those who never had COVID-19.

The study found that those who had COVID-19 reported more health problems after recovering from the virus, including strokes, clotting and heart attacks.

Data shows that beyond the first 30 days after infection, people who had COVID-19 are also at risk of various heart issues, including “cerebrovascular disorders, dysrhythmias, ischemic and non-ischemic heart disease, pericarditis, myocarditis, heart failure and thromboembolic disease.”

The study concludes that the risk of cardiovascular disease in survivors of COVID-19 are “substantial.” Experts say if you had COVID-19 and experience heart concerns, you should seek prompt medical attention.

