Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vote of “low confidence” in Columbus police chief, Freddie Blackmon, was announced tonight. The vote coming from other local police officers during the Columbus City Council Meeting.

The meeting was packed and many were there in support of local Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president, Lieutenant Ralph Dowe, who presented survey results showing low confidence in Blackmon’s leadership.

“What we’re hoping to gain is an awareness in the community that the members of the police department are truly concerned about the rise in crime in this city, the safety of our services, the safety of our officers,” said Dowe.

The survey, given to anonymous Columbus Police Department (CPD) officers, indicated only 5% believed Blackmon could lead CPD in a way that provided fair treatment for officers, officer safety and reduced crime in the city.

Other concerns Dowe addressed included police shortages, causing officers to work overtime amid the rising in violent crime throughout the city.

“We feel that our number of resignations are indicative of internal problems within the department,” said Dowe.

City manager, Isaiah Hugley and Mayor Skip Henderson made it clear they were disappointed with the presentation of these concerns.

“Never have I seen a police chief disrespected in the way that Chief Freddie Blackmon has been disrespected here tonight,” said Hugley.

Hugley went on to say as long as he’s in office, he will stand by Chief Blackmon.

“Chief Blackmon, I want the record to reflect, that’s why I’m speaking, that I stand with you and I support you,” said Hugley.

Council also presented data on city-wide vacancies, indicating over 200 open public safety positions.

Blackmon was at tonight’s council meeting however, he did not speak and quickly left during the executive session.

We called him and he had no comment.

The local NAACP also tells us when Dowe was not promoted last year, he allegedly joined the FOP to specifically run for president of that organization and oust Blackmon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring
Harris Co. School District appoints new high school principal
Harris Co. School District appoints new high school principal

Latest News

$422 million award to water and sewer improvements in Georgia
1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
Charging station
More electric vehicle charging stations is the future for Alabama
Deputy Sherman Peebles
Deputy Sherman Peebles