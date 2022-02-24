Business Break
7 arrested in Troup Co. drug investigation

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people on multiple drug charges.

On Feb. 23, investigators with the Narcotics Division of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 130 block of Oakmont Drive regarding a drug investigation.

Investigators found 20 pounds of packaged marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms and other trafficking items.

Seven individuals were arrested at the location and charged with the following:

  • Kelsey Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of ecstasy
  • Kimani Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of schedule 2 narcotic with intent to distribute
  • Kendall Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • James Clark: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a fireman during certain felonies
  • Ray Hughley: Trafficking marijuana
  • Bryan Fanning: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a fireman during certain felonies
  • Travis Whitehead: Trafficking marijuana
7 arrested in Troup Co. drug investigation(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)

As this investigation continues, those arrested could face additional charges.

