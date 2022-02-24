TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people on multiple drug charges.

On Feb. 23, investigators with the Narcotics Division of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 130 block of Oakmont Drive regarding a drug investigation.

Investigators found 20 pounds of packaged marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms and other trafficking items.

Seven individuals were arrested at the location and charged with the following:

Kelsey Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of ecstasy

Kimani Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of schedule 2 narcotic with intent to distribute

Kendall Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

James Clark: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a fireman during certain felonies

Ray Hughley: Trafficking marijuana

Bryan Fanning: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a fireman during certain felonies

Travis Whitehead: Trafficking marijuana

7 arrested in Troup Co. drug investigation (Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)

As this investigation continues, those arrested could face additional charges.

