7 arrested in Troup Co. drug investigation
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people on multiple drug charges.
On Feb. 23, investigators with the Narcotics Division of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 130 block of Oakmont Drive regarding a drug investigation.
Investigators found 20 pounds of packaged marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms and other trafficking items.
Seven individuals were arrested at the location and charged with the following:
- Kelsey Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of ecstasy
- Kimani Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of schedule 2 narcotic with intent to distribute
- Kendall Barnes: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- James Clark: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a fireman during certain felonies
- Ray Hughley: Trafficking marijuana
- Bryan Fanning: Trafficking marijuana | Possession of a fireman during certain felonies
- Travis Whitehead: Trafficking marijuana
As this investigation continues, those arrested could face additional charges.
