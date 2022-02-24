Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies.

House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe, dispense or mail the medications such as RU-486 to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives.

An estimated 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through prescribed medication instead of surgery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Michael Edward Moyer, Brandi Michelle Cole, and Samantha Kaylee Greer are facing charges in...
3 from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
LaGrange man arrested on nine counts of child molestation

Latest News

John Anker running for mayor
INTERVIEW: John Anker running for Columbus mayor
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
Major Skip Henderson full interview
Major Skip Henderson full interview
Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson holds first State of the City address
INTERVIEW: Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson seeking second term in office
Fentanyl test strips are handed out to people anonymously, in hopes they'll test the drugs...
New bill could legalize fentanyl test strips in Alabama