Alabama seeks to remove racist language from Constitution

Alabama lawmakers have begun a process to remove racist language from the state's 121-year-old Constitution.
Alabama lawmakers have begun a process to remove racist language from the state’s 121-year-old Constitution.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have begun a process to remove racist language from the state’s 121-year-old Constitution.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 94-0 for the resolution that removes the lingering Jim Crow language. The resolution now moves to the Alabama Senate.

If approved, it would go before voters in November.

The proposal would strip language on segregated schools, poll taxes and language that allowed a brutal convict lease system. It also consolidates the sprawling document that has nearly 1,000 constitutional amendments to try to make it more user friendly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

