Authorities searching for woman last seen in Manchester more than 6 months ago

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen six months ago.

On August 13, 2021, 26-year-old Olivia Fowler was seen leaving a residence near Long Road around 2 a.m. in Manchester, Georgia. Fowler was seen again at 10:30 a.m. walking along Pebble Brook Road in Meriwether Co.

Fowler was seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, white cut-off shorts and black flipflops. She also has a tattoo on her arm that says, “I love you.” She is also missing her right canine tooth.

Fowler is approximately 100 pounds and is 5′2.

Anyone with information on Fowler’s whereabouts should call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-6675.

