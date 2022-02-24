Black History Month celebrated by highlighting African American scholars in medicine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation celebrated the achievements by African Americans and recognized their central role in U.S. history.

This year’s theme is ‘Black Health and Wellness’, exploring the legacy of Black scholar and medical practitioners in Western medicine. The institute not only focused on traditional medicine, but also medicine throughout African lineage such birth workers, doulas, midwives and herbalists.

This year were honored with Pastor Johnny H. Flakes as the keynote speaker.

“It means that there are those who are recognizing and acknowledging the tremendous legacy and also the achievements of African Americans,” said Flakes.

Black History Month grew out of an event called ‘Negro History Month’. It was the brain child of historian, Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans.

Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.

