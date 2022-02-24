Columbus State University president to retire in June 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University’s president has announced his retirement.

Dr. Chris Markwood announced his plans to retire in June 2022 - after nearly seven years of leadership.

“President Markwood has made a point throughout his career to focus on students and make sure they had the support they needed on campus and in the classroom to succeed,” University System of Georgia Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said. “We appreciate his service to USG and wish him and his family well.”

Dr. Markwood has helped with new and reimagined events for CSU - such as WinterFest and CSU’s annual homecoming activities. Markwood also began hosting an annual faith leaders’ breakfast - which later expanded into CSU’s new InterFaith Council.

His remarkable leadership also led to the launch of nearly 30 new undergraduate and graduate degree offerings.

A few recent material outcomes of those corporate-community-academic partnerships have included:

● New cybersecurity and robotics engineering programs developed in collaboration with TSYS, a Global Payments company, Fort Benning and Pratt & Whitney.

● The renaming of CSU’s Center for Commerce and Technology—the headquarters for its D. Abbott Turner College of Business—in honor of Synovus.

● A new film production degree launched in partnership with the Georgia Film Academy, and creation of Flat Rock Studio with support of W.C. Bradley Co.

● The birth of the student-run WCUG-FM 88.5 radio station with support of PMB Broadcasting, and new focused practicums and a CSU-based news bureau with WRBL-TV.

● A first-of-its-kind partnership with the Muscogee County School District guaranteeing a teaching contract for every qualified CSU teacher education graduate.

“What has been achieved during my time at Columbus State is a testament to dedicated students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners who work and support our university and value the role of higher education,” Markwood said. “Thank you all for your friendship and partnership. CSU is an amazing place and we are so thankful for each of you.”

Dr. John M. Fuchko III will serve as interim president of Columbus State upon Markwood’s retirement, effective July 1.

